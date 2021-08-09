How to know if a person is not deviated from the Straight Path of God?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that the famous Arab Poet Farazdaq was on his way to Mecca and outside of the town he met the third Shia Imam, Hussain ibn Ali (AS). Imam (AS) asked him: How is the situation in Iraq? Farazdaq asked: Do you want the news from its source? He continued by saying: The people’s hearts are with you and their swords are against you and of course the destiny is with God. Imam Hussain (AS) said: You are right, destiny is with God. Imam (AS) continued by saying: If the events are agreeable with our opinion and wishes, we thank God. And also the one, whose intention is based on the truth and the piety (Taqwa) rules his/her heart, has not deviated from the Right/Straight Path (of God) [1].

