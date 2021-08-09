Imam Hussain (A.S) shrine’s flag exchange ceremony canceled due to Corona

SHAFQANA- Astan Quds Hussaini, yesterday (Sunday), due to health measures, announced the cancellation of flag exchange ceremony.

Aqil al-Sharifi, the head of Astan Quds Hussaini’s information department, said in a press release: “Astan Quds Hussaini has decided not to hold a special ceremony to change the flag, which is held every year on the first night of Muharram and after the evening prayer as a sign of entering the month of mourning.”

Sharifi said that the arrival of caravans and pilgrims is in accordance with the health and preventive measures of last year, noting that the change of the flag of Astan Quds Hussaini will be done without inviting the public or personalities and will be reported through the media.

This news is originally published by by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English