Date :Monday, August 9th, 2021 | Time : 11:03 |ID: 225257 | Print

Tehran Azadi Tower was covered in black for Muharram+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFQANA- As the month of Muharram and the days of mourning for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) is approaching, the Azadi Tower of Tehran was covered in black.

This cultural and religious event was held simultaneously throughout Iran, and all the provinces greeted the month of Muharram by blacking out one of their urban symbols.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Najaf’s Governor announces preparation of two security & health plans to welcome the Month of Muharram
Imam Hussain (A.S) shrine’s flag exchange ceremony canceled due to Corona
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *