Tehran Azadi Tower was covered in black for Muharram+ Photos

SHAFQANA- As the month of Muharram and the days of mourning for the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussain (A.S) is approaching, the Azadi Tower of Tehran was covered in black.

This cultural and religious event was held simultaneously throughout Iran, and all the provinces greeted the month of Muharram by blacking out one of their urban symbols.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English