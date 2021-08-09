SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations all around the world are organizing online mourning programmes in Muharram 2021.

Following you can find the contact details of some of the main Shia Islamic centers active across Europe and North America and their social media addresses to join daily online mourning programmes in Muharram 2021.

Uk: Imam Ali Foundation – London

Liaison Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani

Address: 65 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8459 8164 , +44 20 8451 1619

Fax: +44 20 8451 1072

Website: www.najaf.org

E-mail:

post@najaf.org

arabic@najaf.org

english@najaf.org

UK: Islamic Center of England (ICEL)

Address: 140 Maida Vale, Kilburn, London W9 1QB, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 207 604 5500

Fax: +44 (0) 207 604 4898

Website: www.ic-el.com

E-mail: icel@ic-el.com

FB: @IslamicCentreEngland

Instagram: @islamiccentreen

Youtube: Islamic center of England

Twitter: @IslamicCentreEn

Daily special programs of the Islamic center of England in the holy month of Muharram 2020 is available on ICEL Instagram and YouTube accounts.

UK: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre London

(Al-Khoei Foundation)

Address: Chevening Rd, Queen’s Park, London NW6 6TN, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8960 6378

Website: www.alkhoei.org

YouTube: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre

Twitter: @alkhoei_org

Live programs for Muharram 2020 are available daily on YouTube.

Alulbayt (A.S) Foundation- London

Address: Alulbayt (AS) Foundation, 75 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8451 3323

Website: https://en.alulbayt.com

Email: info@alulbayt.com

Address: 22000 Garrison St., Dearborn, MI 48124

Tel:

Website: http://www.imam-us.org/

E-mail: info@imam-us.org

FB: @ImamMahdiAssociationofMarjaeya

Instagram: @imamonline

Youtube: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya

Twitter: @IMAMS

Live programs for Muharram 2021 are available on IMAM Facebook account.

Denmark: Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque of Copenhagen

Address: Vibevej 23, 3 | København 2400

Tel: +45 38100078

Fax: +45 38100078

Website: www.imamalimoske.dk

E-mail: info@imamalimoske.dk

Sweden: Imam Ali Islamic Center Jarfalla

(Imam Ali Islamiska Center)

Address: Datavägen 2B, 175 43 Järfälla, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 580 123 14

Website: https://imamalicenter.se/

E-mail: info@imamalicenter.se/

FB: @svenskaiislam

Instagram: @imamalicenter.se

Youtube: Imam Ali Islamic Center

Telegram: @iacsvenska

Special programs for Muharram 2021 are available on Imam Ali Center Instagram and Facebook accounts.

France: Islamic Center of France

(Centre Islamique de France)

Tel:

Website: https://www.cifrance.com/

E-mail: Contact@cifrance.com

Instagram: @cifrance

Youtube: http://www.cifrance.com/fr-youtube/

Telegram: @cifrance

Live programs for Muharram 2021 are available on cifrance Instagram and YouTube accounts.

Here is the announcement of some other English programmes broadcasting from the UK and the US: