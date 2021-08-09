Date :Monday, August 9th, 2021 | Time : 13:34 |ID: 225276 | Print

Online mourning programmes in Muharram 2021

SHAFAQNA- Many Muslim organizations all around the world are organizing online mourning programmes in Muharram 2021.

Following you can find the contact details of some of the main Shia Islamic centers active across Europe and North America and their social media addresses to join daily online mourning programmes in Muharram 2021.

                     Uk: Imam Ali Foundation – London

                     Liaison Office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani 

Address: 65 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8459 8164 , +44 20 8451 1619

Fax: +44 20 8451 1072

Website: www.najaf.org

E-mail:

post@najaf.org
arabic@najaf.org
english@najaf.org

 

                                                                                                                  UK: Islamic Center of England (ICEL)

Address: 140 Maida Vale, Kilburn, London W9 1QB, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 (0) 207 604 5500

Fax: +44 (0) 207 604 4898

Website: www.ic-el.com

E-mail: icel@ic-el.com

FB: @IslamicCentreEngland

Instagram: @islamiccentreen

Youtube: Islamic center of England

Twitter: @IslamicCentreEn

Daily special programs of the Islamic center of England in the holy month of Muharram 2020 is available on ICEL Instagram and YouTube accounts.

 

                                                                                                                    UK: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre London

                                                                                                                                     (Al-Khoei Foundation)

Address: Chevening Rd, Queen’s Park, London NW6 6TN, United Kingdom

Tel: +44 20 8960 6378

Website: www.alkhoei.org

YouTube: Imam Khoei Islamic Centre

Twitter: @alkhoei_org

Live programs for Muharram 2020 are available daily on YouTube.

 

                                                                                                             Alulbayt (A.S) Foundation- London

Address: Alulbayt (AS) Foundation, 75 Brondesbury Park, London NW6 7AX, UK

Tel: +44 (0) 20 8451 3323

Website: https://en.alulbayt.com

Email: info@alulbayt.com

 

                                                                                                                       UK: Manchester Islamic Centre
Address: 5 Sidney Street(Off Oxford Road), Manchester, M1 7HB
Tel: 01612738100  (10 AM – 3 PM)
YouTube: Manchesterislcentre
Live programs for Muharram 2020 is available daily on YouTube and Zoom.

 

                                                                                                                UK: Tawheed Newcastle Islamic Centre

Address: Cliftonville, Bentinck Road, Newcastle Upon Tyne, NE4 6UX

Tel: +44 (0) 748 198 0008

Website: www.tnice.co.uk

E-mail: tnice.co.uk@gmail.com

                                                                                                             UK: Imam Reza Cultural Centre Birmingham

Address: 20 Hospital Street, Birmingham, B19 3py

Tel: +44 (0) 121 236 4414

Website: www.ircc-bham.com

E-mail: info@ircc-bham.com

Live programs are available on YouTube.

 

                                                                                                            Scotland: Alhoda Islamic Centre Glasgow

Address: 19 Ashley Road, Glasgow, G3 6DR

Tel: +44 (0) 793 279 6527

E-mail: alhoda@ymail.com

 

                                                                                                                        Germany: Islamic Center Hamburg

                                                                                                                           (Islamisches Zentrum Hamburg)

Address: Schöne Aussicht 36, 22085 Hamburg

Tel: +49 (40) 221220 – 221240

Fax: +49 (40) 2204340

Website: https://izhamburg.com/

E-mail: info@izhamburg.com

FB: @IZhamburg

Instagram: @IZhamburg

Youtube: newsizh

Telegram: @IZhamburg

Twitter: @IZhamburg

Live programs for Muharram 2021 is available daily on IZhamburg Media websiteInstagram and YouTube account.

 

                                                                                                   Austria: Imam Ali (A.S) Islamic Center Vienna

                                                                                                        Islamisches Zentrum Imam Ali (A.S) Wien

Address: Richard-Neutra-Gasse 8, A-1210 Wien

Tel:  +4315977065

Fax: +4315977065220

Website: www.izia.at

E-mail: office@izia.at

Telegram: @izwien

Aparat: @imam.ali.t.c

Online programs for Muharram 2021 are available on website and Aparat.

 

                                                                                                       US: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya (IMAM)

Address: 22000 Garrison St., Dearborn, MI 48124

Tel: 1-313-562-4626

Website: http://www.imam-us.org/

E-mail: info@imam-us.org

FB: @ImamMahdiAssociationofMarjaeya

Instagram: @imamonline

Youtube: Imam Mahdi Association of Marjaeya

Twitter: @IMAMS

Live programs for Muharram 2021 are available on IMAM Facebook account.

 

                                                                                                   Denmark: Imam Ali (A.S) Mosque of Copenhagen

Address: Vibevej 23, 3 | København 2400

Tel: +45 38100078

Fax: +45 38100078

Website: www.imamalimoske.dk

E-mail: info@imamalimoske.dk

 

                                                                                                          Sweden: Imam Ali Islamic Center Jarfalla

                                                                                                                      (Imam Ali Islamiska Center)

Address: Datavägen 2B, 175 43 Järfälla, Sweden

Tel: +46 8 580 123 14

Website: https://imamalicenter.se/

E-mail: info@imamalicenter.se/

FB: @svenskaiislam

Instagram: @imamalicenter.se

Youtube: Imam Ali Islamic Center

Telegram: @iacsvenska

Special programs for Muharram 2021 are available on Imam Ali Center Instagram and Facebook accounts.

 

                                                                                                                              France: Islamic Center of France

                                                                                                                                  (Centre Islamique de France)

Tel: +33 6 21 88 88 41

Website: https://www.cifrance.com/

E-mail: Contact@cifrance.com

Instagram: @cifrance

Youtube: http://www.cifrance.com/fr-youtube/

Telegram: @cifrance

Live programs for Muharram 2021 are available on cifrance Instagram and YouTube accounts.

                                                                                        

Here is the announcement of some other English programmes broadcasting from the UK and the US:

 

