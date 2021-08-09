https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/mahdi.jpeg 750 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-09 15:03:262021-08-09 15:52:54Imam Mahdi (A.J) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
Imam Mahdi (A.J) | Biography, Characteristics & Teachings
SHAFAQNA- Muhammad ibn Hassan ibn Ali (869 AD), the twelfth Imam of the Shia Muslims and known as Mahdi, disappeared in 940 AD. He is the Savior of the world and will return to re-establish justice on earth.
Biography & Events
-
-
From Guardianship of Ali ibn Abi Talib (A.S) to return of Imam Mahdi (A.J)
-
-
-
-
The Last Signs Heralding the Appearance of Imam Al-Mahdi (AJ)
-
Imam Mahdi‘s (A.J) mandate is to establish a universal justice and peace
-
Virtues & Characteristics
-
Special link between Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Mahdi (A.J)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!