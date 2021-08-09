Raisi: Iranian rights must be upheld in any negotiation

Raisi made the remarks in a one-hour telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday.

Stating that the new Iranian government welcomes the development of relations with France based on mutual interests and mutual respect, President Raisi stressed the development of relations between the two states, especially in economic and trade fields.

Referring to the repeated and obvious violations by the US and the failure of the three European parties to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) to comply with their obligations under the international agreement, he added that by imposing new sanctions, the Americans have clearly violated their obligations and even extended the new sanctions to the humanitarian regards.

Stressing that both the US and the Europeans must fulfill their obligations under the nuclear deal, he noted that the rights of the Iranian people must be upheld and the interests of our nation must be secured in any negotiation.

He further noted that the Islamic Republic of Iran is very serious about providing security and maintaining deterrence in the Persian Gulf region and the Sea of ​​Oman, adding that Iran will confront the factors that deprive security.

Regarding Lebanon, he stressed that Iran supports any action that is aimed at stability, security, and improving the economic situation of the Lebanese people, adding that Iran welcomes France’s support in this regard.

The President of France congratulated President Raisi on his inauguration and wished him success, saying that Iran and France can play a role in establishing peace and stability in the region through their cooperation.

Referring to the US unilateral withdrawal from the JCPOA and the suspension of the implementation of the international agreement, he said that they are looking for a solution to this issue and they hope that negotiations will start again.

Pointing to maritime security, President Macron noted that first of all, they must create a framework of stability and make sure that various issues will be stable, including the state of the seas.

He highlighted that France has always tried to provide a solution for stability in Lebanon, and expressed hope that the ground would be planned for stability and solving its problems with Iran’s cooperation.

At the end of the telephone conversation, the French President called for the continuation of talks between Tehran and Paris to deepen bilateral relations.