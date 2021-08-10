Ashura | History & Philosophy

Date :Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 | Time : 09:57 |ID: 225479 | Print

SHAFAQNA- Ashura is the name of the tenth day of the Month of Muharram in the Hijri lunar calendar and its fame is due to an event that happened on the same day for Hussain ibn Ali (A.S), the grandson of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH). On the tenth day of Muharram in the year 61 AH (October 10, 680), Imam Hussain (A.S) was martyred along with a group of his family and companions in Karbala in the war against the Yazid’s army under the command of Umar ibn Sa’d.

Every year, Shia Muslims mourn for ten days with the beginning of Muharram. Mourning ceremonies in most areas continue until the 11th and 12th of Muharram and in some areas until the end of the month of Safar. The culmination of these mourning ceremonies is on the Day of Ashura. Ashura mourning is not limited to Shias and groups of followers of other religions in different parts of the world mourn for Imam Hussain (A.S). Here is a collection of texts & multimedia about Ashura produced and gathered by Shafaqna over time:

Articles

  1. What is the origin of Ashura?

  2. Shia Paradigm of Islam: Imam Hussain (A.S) And Tragedy of Karbala- Part 5

  3. Imam Hussain (A.S); a role model for world’s freedom and justice seekers

  4. Why is Ashura uprising different from all world’s uprisings?

  5. Did Imam Hussain (A.S) rise up only for opposing a corrupt ruler like Yazid?

  6. Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) bring his family to Karbala?

  7. The Events from the 3rd to the 8th of Muharram

  8. Lessons we learn from Imam Hussain’s (A.S) movement

  9. The Events of the Night of ‘Ashura’

  10. Imam Hussain’s Speech on the Day of Ashura

  11. Why people mourn for Imam Hussain’s (A.S) martyrdom?

  12. Words of holy head of Imam Hussain (A.S)

  13. Important Events After Ashura

  14. 14 Lessons from Karbala By Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Safi Golpaygani

  15. The Philosophy of the Martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S.)

  16. Brilliant and lofty character of Imam Hussain (A.S)

  17. Yazid ibn Muawiyah’s Clan

  18. Events after the Death of Rasool Allah (SAW) till Karbala

  19. Ashura, a Critical Juncture in the Life of Mankind

  20. Loyalty and Repudiation on the Day of Ashura

  21. The Role of the Women of Ashura

  22. Hesitating on the Issue of Ashura

  23. On the issue of Tatbir – a scholarly consensus of rejection

Imam Hussain’s (A.S) family

  1. Hazrat Abbas (A.S) advocated the truth as lost his life in the epic of Karbala

  2. Hazrat Abbas’s (A.S) nobility arose from loyalty to Truth in difficult times

  3. The Story of Ali Akbar (A.S)

  4. Ali Akbar (A.S)

  5. Abdullah son of Al-Hassan (A.S)

  6. “I saw nothing but beauty!” the word of Lady Zaynab (peace be upon her) to Ibn Ziyad

  7. Speech of Lady Zaynab (S.A) made Yazid angry

  8. Lady Zainab (S.A) propounded Justice 1400 years ago

Imam Hussain’s (A.S) Companions

  1. Imam Hussain’s (A.S) companions: A small group who all won the spiritual, inner fight

  2. Habib ibn Mazahir: Leader of the left wing of Imam Hussain’s (A.S) army

  3. Habib Ibn Mudhahir al-Asadi: One of the heroes of at-Taf

  4. Wahab & Haniyyah: Young couple martyred in the battle of Kabala

  5. Jawn bin Huwai: The African martyr of Karbala

  6. Zuhair & Saeed; Karbala martyrs who gave their lives for Salat

  7. Zuhair’s tryst with Imam Hussain (A.S)

  8. Al-Hurr, the free man of the battle of Karbala

  9. Abdul-Rahman Ibn Abd Rabbah Al-Ansari Al-Khazraji: the companion of Imam Hussain (AS)

  10. Anas bin Kahil al-Asdi: the companion of Imam Hussain (P)

  11. Repentance of two brothers at the last hours of Ashura

Arbaeen

  1. Arbaeen Walk as a Shia media outlet

  2. Arbaeen; the Campaign Against Oppression

  3. Arbaeen Walk: Model of an equal & healthy society

  4. Arbaeen Walk: a tradition or an innovation?

Karbala

  1. Places of pilgrimage in Karbala: Al-Hanana Mosque

  2. Places of pilgrimage in Karbala: Tomb of the martyrs

  3. Places of pilgrimage in Karbala: Porch of Ibrahim Mujab

Interviews

  1. Professor Ansarian: The World will be influenced by nature and mission of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his pilgrims

  2. Democracy known only from Shia revolution and uprising of Imam Hussain (A.S) and Imam Ali (A.S)/Interview with Lebanese Christian thinker

  3. The Mother of Jesus (A.S) and Mother of al-Hussain (A.S) in views of a Christian scholar

  4. Imam Hussain (A.S) martyred in defense of Prophet’s (PBUH) religion/today ‘Unity’ is equivalent of Good and ‘Division’ is equivalent to Evil: Interview with Sunni Scholar of Afghanistan

  5. “Arbaeen procession is the cry of justice against all kinds of oppression”/ Interview with Mrs. Masuma Assad of Argentina Shia Community

  6. Christian journalist’s narrative of his fascination with Imam Hussain (A.S) in interview with Shafaqna+Photos

  7. “The companions of Imam Hussain (A.S) were completely indulged in the love of their master”/ Interview with Mr. Zahir of UK Shia community

  8. “Ashura is the peak of civilization and modernity in the real sense”/ Interview with Leila Husayn of Algeria Shia community

  9. “Teachings of Imam Hussain (A.S) are timeless and transcend religions and cultures”/ Interview with Mikail Alvarez Ruis, head of Shia community of Spain

  10. “My work is to bring real knowledge of Ashura to academic and interreligious environment” /Interview with Dr. Amílcar Aldana Cruz Shia professor of Cuba

  11. “Since I’ve known Ashura, I do have patience to endure the biggest of difficulties”/ Interview with Ms. Kolsum from Kenya Shia community

  12. “We spend 10 days of mourning for Ashura in a group of 5 to 8 people”/ Interview with Mr. Smith of Haiti Shia community

  13. “Imam Hussain (A.S) is compared to Tupak Katari within the Andean worldview of South America”/ Interview with Fatima Dueñas

  14. Arbaeen pilgrimage in view of a Christian woman: when you walk, many facts about Imam Hussein (P) discover for you

  15. British photojournalist reflection on Arbaeen walk+Video

Videos

  1. Video: What is Ashura?

  2. Video: Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) take his family to Karbala?

  3. Video: Is mourning Imam Hussain (A.S) recomended?

  4. Video: Who buried Imam Hussain (A.S)?

  5. Video: Why mourn an event that took place 1400 years ago?

  6. Video: Can we light candles in rememberance of Imam Hussain (A.S)?

  7. Video: Who killed Imam Hussain (A.S)?

  8. Video: Did Imam Sajjad (A.S) fight at Karbala?

  9. Video: How many children were killed on Ashura?

  10. Video: What do we know about Zuljanah?

  11. Video: What does the Flag mean in Muharram?

  12. Video: How many left the army of Yazid to join the army of Imam Hussain (A.S)?

  13. Video: How many from the army of Imam Hussain (A.S) survived the battle?

  14. Video: Ashura And the Holy Quran

  15. Video: Why do we begin mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S) from 1st of Muharram?

