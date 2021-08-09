Conference features “Revival of Imam Ali’s (A.S) Heritage”

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A conference on the revival of Imam Ali’s (AS) legacy was organized in Najaf, Iraq.

According to imamali.net, the Astan (custodianship) of Imam Ali (AS) holy shrine held the virtual program in cooperation with Maraya Media Center and Kufa University.

“Government formation in Imam Ali’s (AS) legacy” was the title of the conference, held on August 6 to 8.

Faiq Al-Shemri, a member of the Astan and head of its media section, said at the opening ceremony of the conference that the main objective of the program was to introduce the Seerah of the Imam (AS).

Such programs can help the nation and younger generation to preserve their Islamic and Arab identity, he added.

Scholars and intellectuals from the university of Kufa and Iraqi experts in history of Islam presented papers on the theme of the program.