https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/1-6.jpg 540 960 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-08-09 19:02:00 2021-08-09 19:02:00 Photos: Zeynebiye Mosque of Istanbul, Turkey prepared for month of sorrow Muharram