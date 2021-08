https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/13-1.jpg 850 1133 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian 2021-08-09 19:10:16 2021-08-09 19:12:03 Photos: Students' assist in preparing Wali ul Asr Center of Caledon, Canada for Muharram 1443