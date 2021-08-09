Karbala Health Department explains details of special emergency plan for Ashura

SHAFQANA- The Health Department of Karbala has completed its preparations for the implementation of the special Ashura emergency plan, which is scheduled to be held on the 19th of this month.

This year, like last year and for the second year in a row, the focus of the emergency plan will be primarily on strengthening preventive measures against the coronavirus and the fight against the disease, the agency said.

“Sabah Al-Musawi,” the director general of the Karbala Health Department, said in this regard: “The department has completed its preparations for the implementation of the special emergency plan for the 10th of Muharram and has mobilized its forces in accordance with this great occasion to provide the best medical and health services for citizens and pilgrims.”

He added: the health centers subject to the implementation of this plan will be managed through the operating room in this office. These centers will be coordinated with the Ministry of Health, the local government, the service offices of Karbala, the two holy shrines of Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi, and the health offices of the neighboring provinces.

Al-Musawi pointed out that, just the same as the last year, the fight against Corona is the focus of this year’s health plan, adding: “This plan includes several aspects, primarily prevention and awareness, because Muharram this year is different from every year after the increase in the number of Corona cases and the arrival of the Delta variant to the country.”

The director general of Karbala Health Department said: “This plan includes the distribution of 55 ambulances in important and crowded areas, especially during the mourning ceremony in Tawiraj, the preparation of eight public hospitals and four local hospitals under the supervision of Karbala Health Department to receive patients and also the establishment of a medical team in the surgical center of Lady Zeinab (S.A) and the preparation of fifty health teams to monitor the drinking water and food that is given to the pilgrims.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English