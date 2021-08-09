Request from US Episcopal Church to declare Israeli regime an apartheid state

SHAFQANA- The Palestine-Israel Network Committee in the US Episcopal Church called on the church to declare the Israeli regime as an apartheid state.

The Palestine-Israel Network Committee of the US Episcopal Church issued a statement urging the church to declare the Israeli regime as an apartheid state at next year’s meeting in Baltimore and to take all necessary measures to complete the issue.

The statement cited two reports by the Israeli Information Center for Human Rights “Betselim”, and Human Rights Watch, which emphasized that the Israeli regime has implemented racist policies against Palestinian citizens in the occupied Palestinian territories of East Jerusalem, the West Bank and the Gaza Strip.

The Palestine-Israel Network Committee is responsible for overseeing the US Episcopal Church’s relationship with the Palestinian and Israeli sides.

Recently, the Church of Christ declared Israeli Regime as an apartheid state. This is the first American religious center to do so.

