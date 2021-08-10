Square between Two Holy Shrines in Karbala covered with signs of Muharram (photos)

SHAFAQNA- Alkafeel Global Network: The staff of the Department between the Two Holy Shrines of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine, in cooperation with the outer courtyard care department at the Imam Hussain’s (AS) holy shrine, have finished hanging the signs of grief in the square between the two holy shrines for the holy Month of Muharram.

Head of the Department between the Two Holy Shrines, Seyyed Nafi’ Al-Mousawi, said: “As was the custom before the beginning of the Hussaini season of sorrows, and according to the Directives of the Senior Official of the Al-Abbas’s (AS) holy shrine; Seyyed Ahmad Al-Safi, the staffs of the Media Unit in collaboration with the staffs of the Imam Hussain’s (AS) Holy Shrine, began putting up the signs of sadness from banners and black cloth pieces on which expressions of sadness and sorrow were written.”

Al-Moussawi added: “The number of banners that were hung reached (57) banners for the number of years of Imam Hussain’s (AS) life, as well as more than (45) other black cloth pieces, to cover the square between the Two Holy Shrines in black, and be prepared for Muharram.”