Karbala: Using CCTV cameras & advanced aerial system to protect mourning ceremonies of Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFQANA- The governorate of Karbala announced the installation of 1600 CCTV cameras in different parts of the province in order to control the situation during the mourning days of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram and Arbaeen.

Karbala Governor Nassif Jassim Al-Khattabi said in this regard: This province is fully prepared to hold the mourning days of Imam Hussain (A.S) successfully. He invited the pilgrims to observe the health protocols during the mourning of Imam Hussain (A.S) and asked the patients to postpone their pilgrimage to another time due to the possibility of the infection outbreak. Al-Khattabi added: “Public and military vehicles and special vehicles for transporting pilgrims in Karbala province are on full alert.”

It is worth mentioning that Astan Quds Abbasi cancelled the ceremony of changing the flag of the holy shrine, which is held every year at the beginning of the holy month of Muharram in order to obtain mourning permission from the Imam, due to the outbreak of Coronavirus and its Delta variant in Iraq. Astan Quds Abbasi announced that this ceremony will be held briefly as in the previous year.

Al-Abbas Brigade of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Forces today (Monday) unveiled an advanced system to protect the airspace of the holy province of Karbala in Muharram and Safar. The brigade said in a statement: “Meysam Al-Zaidi,” the commander of the Al-Abbas Military Division has issued an order for early preparation for the mourning ceremony of millions of pilgrims in the two months of Muharram and Safar, and has emphasized the readiness of more than five thousand volunteers and 550 service processions for the success of this ceremony.

He pointed out that advanced technologies will be used to ensure the security of this ceremony, adding: the sky of the two shrines will be protected through advanced systems. In addition, a thousand combat forces from the elite forces affiliated with the Al-Abbas Combat Division will be on standby during the Day of Ashura.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English