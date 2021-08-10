Flag changing ceremony in Karbala (photos)

SHAFAQNA- Three million pilgrims from different Iraqi provinces attended the ceremony of exchanging red flags with black ones in the dome of the two holy shrines of Imam Hussain (AS) and Abal-Fadhl Al-Abbas (A.S) in Karbala on Monday evening.

The ritual of changing the flag and mourning permission is performed in order to start the holy Month of Muharram and mourning in Karbala.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English