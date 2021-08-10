How far can journalists report news of oppressive governments? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about reporting news of oppressive governments.

Question: If a government is oppressive, how far can a journalist reveal the secrets (even if the journalist is the citizen of the same government)?

The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem if publishing the news lead to enjoining good and prohibiting bad/evil and combat corruption.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA