https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/Ayat-Makarem.jpg 183 275 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-10 09:29:582021-08-10 09:29:58How far can journalists report news of oppressive governments? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
How far can journalists report news of oppressive governments? The Grand Ayatollah Makarem’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Makarem answered a question about reporting news of oppressive governments.
Question: If a government is oppressive, how far can a journalist reveal the secrets (even if the journalist is the citizen of the same government)?
The Grand Ayatollah Makarem: There is no problem if publishing the news lead to enjoining good and prohibiting bad/evil and combat corruption.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!