Exclusive characteristics of the Straight Path of God according to the holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Some of the exclusive characteristics of the Straight Path of God are mentioned in Ayahs 52-53 of Surah Ash-Shura: “And thus We (God), by Our Command (God’s Command), sent inspiration to you, you did not know (before) what was Revelation, and what was Faith; but We (God) have made the (Quran) a Light, wherewith We (God) Guide such of God’s Servants as We (God) Will, and verily you do guide (men) to the Straight Path. The Way of Allah (SWT), to Whom belongs whatever is on earth. Behold (how) all affairs tend toward Allah (SWT).”

The Straight Path of God leads the human beings to the final goal and keeps them safe on the way of getting close to God. One of the characteristics of the Straight Path of God is that, it is a natural way and compatible with human’s nature and the human beings choose it naturally unless their human nature has been damaged by satanic temptations. The Straight Path of God has no diversion and does not call the human being to anything that is bad or inappropriate as described in Ayahs 151-153 of Surah Al-An’am, and Ayah 56 of Surah Houd. Therefore, those who are on the Straight Path of God have all the high moral standards, and their behaviour and speech are based on the wise religious principles and they avoid any kind of inappropriate acts.