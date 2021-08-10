Date :Tuesday, August 10th, 2021 | Time : 09:39 |ID: 225673 | Print

Saudi Arabia administers more than 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines

SHAFAQNA- Ministry of Health of Saudi Arabia has administered over 30 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines across the Kingdom. The Kingdom’s health ministry spokesman Mohammed Al-Abdal-Ali said that Saudi Arabia has plans to reach herd immunity and of its population against COVID-19.

He added: Four vaccines are currently approved in the country: Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Johnson & Johnson, and AstraZeneca-Oxford. He also denied rumors that people had died in Saudi Arabia after receiving vaccine doses.

This news is translated by Shafaqna English.

