Biden’s message for Muharram: I honor this month and its sacrifices

SHAFQANA- US President Joe Biden issued a message on the occasion of the holy Month of Muharram.

According to Shafaqna, the message reads:

Jill and I extend our warm wishes to all those observing the Islamic New Year and remembering the historical sacrifices during the holy Month of Muharram. We join you in honoring the universal values of justice, equality, and compassion.

