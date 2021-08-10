Description of flag of Hussaini sorrows on the dome of Al-Abbas’ (A.S) shrine+ Photos

On this basis and as part of its activities on the holy month of Muharram, and the preparations of the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine to welcome the month of sorrows by replacing the holy dome’s flag from red to black in special rituals, the staff of the sewing Division of the department of gifts and vows at the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine, have finished the sewing works of the flag of the holy dome, that will be raised the eve of the first of Muharram 1443 AH.

Mr. Abd Al-Zahra Dawood Salman, the sewing Division officer has stated to Al-Kafeel Network: ” The works of the manufacture of the flag go through many stages, starting from the choice of fabric quality which is one of the good qualities that bear the weather conditions and the stability of the colors then taking the measurements that are 3.5m width and 2.45m length, in which was written in red colour on both sides using “Thuluth” calligraphy : “Ya Saqi ‘Atacha Karbala [O waterer of thirsty ones in Karbala], this expression is specific to the months of Muharram and Safar. It was made using good quality thread that was embroidered in a professional manner. It weighs 2.5 kg and it will be raised on the holy dome of the ever of first Muharram to replace the red flag on which is written “Ya Qamar {O moon of] Bani Hashem.”

It is noteworthy that this flag will be raised the eve of the first of Muharram 1443 AH after the prayers of Maghreb and Isha on the dome of Aba Al-Fadl Al-Abbas (Peace be upon him) to mark the beginning of the month of sorrows. This flag will be raised during condolences rituals held annually since 2005 by the Al-Abbas’s (p) holy shrine.