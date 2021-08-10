Syria: Bashar Al-Assad ordered the formation of a new cabinet

SHAFAQNA- The Syrian president has issued a decree approving the formation of a new cabinet by the prime minister, with nearly 30 ministers.

This afternoon (Tuesday), President Bashar Al-Assad issued Decree No. 208 in 2021 announcing the formation of a new cabinet of his country. By Assad’s decree, in the new cabinet of the Syrian government, “Hussein Arnous” and “Ali Abdullah Ayub” remained in their positions as Prime Minister and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense, while “Mohammad Abdul Sattar Al-Sayed”, “Mansour Azzam”, “Hussein Makhlouf”, “Salam Sefaf” and “Mohammad Samer Al-Khalil” are also in charge of the Ministries of Endowments, Presidential Affairs, Local Administration and Environment, Administrative Development, and the Economy and Foreign Trade.

Meanwhile, “Mohammad Khalid Al-Rahmon”, “Mohammad Rami Mortini”, “Bassam Ibrahim”, “Soheil Abdul Latif”, “Ayad Al-Khatib” and “Labaneh Mashouh” are also in the second cabinet of Arnous, in their positions as ministers of interior, tourism, Higher education and scientific research, public services and housing, communications and technology and Syrian culture.

In the new cabinet of the Syrian government, “Darem Taba”, “Ahmad Al-Sayed”, “Tamam Raad”, “Kenan Yaghi”, “Zuhair Khazim” and “Bassam Ta’meh” will remain in their positions and will be the ministers of education, justice, Water resources, assets, transportation and oil and mineral wealth respectively.

In his decree, the Syrian president appointed Hassan al-Ghobash, Ziad Sabbagh, Mohammad Hassan Qatna, Ghassan Al-Zamil and Faisal Al-Muqaddad to positions in the ministries of health, industry, agriculture and land reform, electricity and foreign ministry, while “Mohammad Fayez Al-Barsha” continues to serve as the government’s advisory minister.

Under Assad’s decree, Amro Salem, Mohammad Saif Al-Din and Batras Al-Halaq will also be the new heads of the Ministries of Internal Trade and Consumer Protection, Social Affairs and Labor and Information in the Syrian government, respectively, while Abdullah Abdullah and Diyala Barakat were also appointed as government advisers.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English