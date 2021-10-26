Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Fourteen Infallibles

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Fourteen Infallibles

The Fourteen Infallibles are fourteen figures in Islam which are deemed by Twelver Shias to be infallible and immune from any sins and mistakes, including the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and thirteen of his Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), that is, his daughter, Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A) and the twelve Shia Imams (A.S).

The Shia Muslims call this feature (being immune from any sins and mistakes) Ismah and people who possess the feature Ma’sum. The belief has its origins in the al-Tathir Verse, the Uli l-Amr Verse, Hadith al-Thaqalayn, and some other Quranic verses, hadiths and evidence. Infallibles are the Prophet (PBUH), Lady Fatimah (S.A), Imam Ali (A.S), Imam al-Hasan (A.S), Imam al-Hussain (A.S), and the nine Imams (A.S) from the descendants of Imam al-Hussain (A.S).