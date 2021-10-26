Date :Tuesday, October 26th, 2021 | Time : 13:50 |ID: 225762 | Print

Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Fourteen Infallibles

/0 Comments/in , , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media is a multilingual collection of Shia Graphs that explain the words used in Shia News and Shia Media.

Fourteen Infallibles
The Fourteen Infallibles are fourteen figures in Islam which are deemed by Twelver Shias to be infallible and immune from any sins and mistakes, including the Holy Prophet (PBUH), and thirteen of his Ahl al-Bayt (A.S), that is, his daughter, Lady Fatimah al-Zahra (S.A) and the twelve Shia Imams (A.S).
The Shia Muslims call this feature (being immune from any sins and mistakes) Ismah and people who possess the feature Ma’sum. The belief has its origins in the al-Tathir Verse, the Uli l-Amr Verse, Hadith al-Thaqalayn, and some other Quranic verses, hadiths and evidence. Infallibles are the Prophet (PBUH), Lady Fatimah (S.A), Imam Ali (A.S), Imam al-Hasan (A.S), Imam al-Hussain (A.S), and the nine Imams (A.S) from the descendants of Imam al-Hussain (A.S).

You might also like
ayatollah sistani, fatwas on fasting Islamic Laws on fasting: Unlawful (Haram) and disapproved (Makruh) fasts
Quran 10:44, Shia Graph Shia Graph: The Holy Quran 10:44
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Istihlal
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media: Iftar
Shafaqna Dictionary of Shia Islam in Media; Fatimah Zahra (S.A)
Fasting, Ramadan, Fatwas of Ayatollah Sistani, Shia Graph Islamic Laws on fasting: Things that invalidate a fast - Using injections and medical drops
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *