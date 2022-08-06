Hussain and Karbala: The massacre at Karbala (Part 4)

SHAFAQNA | by Dr Chris Hewer: During the days at Karbala, there were acts of heroism. Abbas, the half-brother of Hussain, made a valiant attempt to break through to fetch water for the women and children. He was cut down in the attempt. It was clear that they were massively outnumbered; Hussain had seventy-two armed men and the enemy where numbered in thousands. They suffered terribly from thirst. Hussain went forward with his infant son in his arms to beg the opposing forces to have mercy on the child and give him water. He was willing to leave the child on a rock for them to give him water so that there could be no suspicion of a trick. Instead they shot and killed the six-months-old Ali Asghar with an arrow through the throat.

Word reached Hussain that Yazid had sent orders that he was not to be allowed to leave the field of Karbala until he had taken the oath of allegiance. The end was drawing close. That night Hussain assembled his people and pleaded with them to leave him and save themselves. It was Hussain that they wanted and his companions might have been able to escape. They refused to leave their Imam and declared that they would prefer to stay and die with him rather than try to save themselves.

Finally orders were given to the army that they were to attack and kill Hussain. The one who had commanded the forces who led Hussain to the place of his death, al-Hurr, realised what he had done. He broke with the opposing forces and rode to Hussain’s side. He threw himself at Hussain’s feet to beg for forgiveness. Hussain raised him up, forgave him and restored him to human dignity. He would remain with Hussain, fight with his small company and die with valour fighting against his former comrades in arms. There was an all-out attack but the odds were impossible. One by one, Hussain’s men were killed until he alone was left standing but badly wounded. Then the soldiers turned on him, killed him and cut off his head. It was the tenth day of the new year in the Islamic calendar, the tenth of Muharram 680, Ashura Day.

Source: Understanding Islam & Christian-Muslim Relations

