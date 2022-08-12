The Spirit of Karbala lives on (Part 6)

SHAFAQNA | by Dr Chris Hewer: Something truly terrible happened on the field of Karbala. Not even fifty years after the death of Muhammad, the Muslim community was so divided that they massacred the grandson of their beloved Prophet. This is truly the shadow-side of human nature. An act of betrayal and brutality that would move the hearts of anyone who hears – Muslim or non-Muslim. This is what human beings are capable of doing! At the same time, there is the reminder of the highest form of human commitment and devotion. To stand and die for a cause that is right and not give way to the forces of oppression.

Islam is a complete way of life that must be lived out in practice. It is not just a system of beliefs; faith demands action. The dedication to God and the way of truth and justice must be lived out in practice, even against overwhelming odds. Each human being has a duty, according to Islam, to promote the good in life and oppose the forces of evil. We have no right to sit back and allow injustice to rule the earth. In the ways of the world, might wins out against right but in the ways of God, right is victorious over might. Who remembers today the thousands of soldiers involved in the massacre? Yet the names and deeds of Hussain and his small company of faithful followers live on as though the field of Karbala was only yesterday. Victory with God is not determined by numbers but by the rightness of the cause.

Hussain stands as a beacon that all human beings can appreciate and follow. He was one of those chosen by God and given the highest gifts of spiritual excellence and right conduct. He trusted totally in God, even at the cost of his own life. God would somehow vindicate him and his sacrificial death would not be in vain. Karbala shows the depths to which human beings can stoop but it also shows the heights that the human spirit can rise to when the cause is just and when there is total trust in the mercy of God. It stands as a reminder to all humankind that injustice and tyranny must be opposed – at every place and in every time. Human beings are given the high dignity of freedom to choose; it is one of the things that mark us out as humans. We can choose right, good and justice and reject wrong, evil and injustice.

Hussain is called the Prince of Martyrs. He sacrificed his life in obedience to God’s will rather than give in to injustice. Hussain knew that he was going to his death; he went to his death at Karbala “with eyes wide open”, knowing what was about to happen. Martyrs have been given the highest honour and respect in many different religions. The same too within the Christian tradition. A martyr is one who freely submits all to God’s will, whatever might happen, even death at the hands of those who oppose the ways of God. A martyr is one who sacrifices this life for the life of Paradise. Death with justice brings joy to the human heart but life with oppression brings suffering.

The martyrdom of Hussain acts as an example to all humankind not to consider the might of the forces of those who oppose justice and right conduct but rather to consider the nature of the cause itself. The innocent suffer and remain for ever as a reminder to later generations. In an age when we have industrialised the killing of others, when we do not count the fallen human beings on the side of the enemy but regard them as not worthy of decent burial and respect, Karbala reminds us that every human being, even the enemy dead, are of infinite importance in the sight of God.

As a Christian reflecting on the martyrdom of Hussain, there are obvious parallels to the death of Jesus. He too was an innocent who suffered unjustly at the hands of those who did not recognise his message and preferred to rid the world of his example and teaching. He too went to his death trusting that God would vindicate him and not let his suffering go for nothing. He too died in relative obscurity yet his memory lives on in the hearts of millions, two thousand years later. God can take “the seed that falls to the ground and dies” and raise up from it a model and mighty victory that lives through all ages as a sign to human beings to strive for their ideals and trust in God, come what may.

The example of Hussain and his companions in martyrdom does not belong to Muslims alone but to all humankind. It is a role model to avoid conflict if possible but when it comes to be courageous in resisting the forces of oppression. Hussain sets an example of treating the enemy with dignity, kindness, generosity, compassion and forgiveness. He shows by his death that this life is not all that there is but eternal life with God is a reality to be embraced when the time comes. Thus he sets a role model that all human beings can appreciate and a spirit that lives on in human history for all ages.

Source: Understanding Islam & Christian-Muslim Relations

