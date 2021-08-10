Iranian, German universities to hold summer virtual course of religions

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: A summer course of religions will be held by Iran’s University of Religions and Denominations in cooperation with Germany’s Paderborn University.

The virtual course will be held in Englishfrom August 31 to September 9.Theology of Religions, introduction to Christian Social Ethics, the Second Vatican Council, and Islamic Mysticism and Spirituality are the topics to be discussed in the course. Those willing to take the course can refer to en.urd.ac.ir for more information. It is free to eligible students who have resumes related to the content of the course.