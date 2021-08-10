Iran’s President: Iran willing to see Iraq’s problems resolved

Raisi made the remarks in a meeting with Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein in Tehran.

He stressed the importance of dialogue among regional states, and pointed out that holding dialogue leads to creating security and stability.

Iran sees the interference of the outsiders in regional affairs as threatening, he underlined. Cooperation and solidarity of countries in the region without the interference of outsiders is a prerequisite for the sustainability of regional security, as well as peace in the regional states and the provision of welfare for the nations of the region, he underscored. Earlier today, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met with his Iraqi counterpart Fuad Hussein in Tehran.