Karbala’s mayor was killed

SHAFQANA- The mayor of Karbala, Abir Salim, was shot dead by a man today (Tuesday).

Abir Salim, who had gone to Al-Zahra residential neighborhood, was shot dead by a resident of the complex.

According to this report, eyewitnesses said: the mayor of Karbala died after being targeted with three bullets, after reaching Imam Hussain (A.S) Hospital.

Abir Salim was on an inspection visit regarding the elimination of residential violations.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English