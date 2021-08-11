What are the Islamic guidelines to self-control?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that a man by the name of Masha’je asked the Prophet of Islam (PBUH) the following eight questions and the Prophet (PBUH) answered them one by one.
Q1: What is the way of recognising/identifying the truth?
A1: Knowing Nafs (self/soul).
Q2: What is the way of agreeing with the truth?
A2: Opposing Nafs.
Q3: What is the way of attaining the satisfaction of the truth?
A3: To make Nafs dissatisfied.
Q4: What is the way of obeying the truth?
A4: Disobeying the inordinate desires of Nafs.
Q5: What is the way of Praising and remembering the truth?
A5: To forget Nafs.
Q6: What is the way to get close to the truth?
A6: To evade Nafs.
Q7: What is the way of familiarising with the truth?
A7: Panic and avoid Nafs.
Q8: What is the way of attaining all the above mentioned cases?
A8: Asking help and support from the truth (God) in order to be able to dominate Nafs [1].
[1] Dars’ha’yee Az Akhlaq, Ayatollah Meshkini (RA), Page 53.
