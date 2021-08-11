Is seeking the truth part of the belief?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated that after ‘Hurr ibn Riyahi’ prevented Imam Hussain (AS) to move toward Kufah or return back to Medina; in a sermon Imam (AS) said: Do you not see that the truth is not acted upon, and the falsehood is not prevented?! While the believer must seek the truth and have the desire to meet God, and I do not see death except prosperity; living with oppressors is nothing but blame, tiredness and ailment [1]. Martyr Ayatollah Morteza Motahhari (RA) said: If there was no invitation from Kufa for uprising and even if Moawiyah had given up from asking for allegiance and would have left him alone, Imam Husain (AS) would not have given up on Yazid [2].

[1] Lama’aat-ul-Hussain, Allamah Ayatollah Mohammad Hussain Hussaini Tehrani (RA), Page 37.

[2] Hamaseye Hussaini, Martyr Morteza Motahhari (RA), Vol. 3, Page 178.