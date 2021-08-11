Iraqi PM at home of late Karbala’s Mayor: We will not allow chaos

SHAFAQNA- This morning (Wednesday) the Iraqi Prime Minister visited the family of the late Karbala’s Mayor Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji, who was killed yesterday to offer his condolences.

Al-Kazemi expressed his condolences to Al-Khafaji’s family and stressed that the killer would be punished fairly after his arrest by security forces, the Iraqi Prime Minister’s Information Office said in a statement. He said: “We will be stricter against the aggressors against the government and the law, and we will not pass by this incident easily.”

The Iraqi Prime Minister stressed that murderers and criminals will not be spared punishment. We seek retribution and justice for all those who allow themselves to consider the blood of the Iraqis cheap, no one is beyond the law and we do not allow chaos to spread everywhere.

Al-Kazemi continued: Martyr Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji did a lot for his province and insisted on performing his duties with full fidelity and we must continue the path we have started. Abeer Salim Al-Khafaji, the mayor of Karbala who was in a neighborhood of Karbala yesterday (Tuesday) to follow up on municipal violations, was shot dead by a resident of the neighborhood.

