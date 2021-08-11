Extensive Detention of Pro-Bin Nayef Military Officers In Saudi Arabia

SHAFAQNA- Informed sources in Saudi Arabia have reported the arrest of soldiers and officers of the Saudi Army and Interior Ministry for aligning themselves with former Crown Prince Mohammed bin Nayef.

Muhammad Bin Salman fears that the military aligned with Bin Nayef will stage a coup against him. Informed sources said that the Saudi Anti-Corruption Agency had recently announced that it had arrested 207 soldiers on charges of involvement in corruption, but that the reason for the arrests was not corruption but that they had been arrested for supporting Muhammad bin Nayef. Muhammad bin Nayef himself was arrested on March 5, 2020, along with his uncle, Ahmad bin Abdul Aziz, on charges of treason.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English