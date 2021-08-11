Date :Wednesday, August 11th, 2021 | Time : 15:09 |ID: 225968 | Print

Photos: Muharram mourning in the office of Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani in Qom

SHAFQANA- The first day of mourning for Muharram 1443 AH was held in the office of Ayatollah Mohammad Javad Fazel Lankarani in the presence of Hojjatul-Islam Mohammadi Iraqi, Head of the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Qom.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

