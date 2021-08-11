https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/87686594-31F0-4C88-8D2F-126F300521B8.jpeg 720 1080 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-11 15:09:072021-08-11 18:00:58Photos: Muharram mourning in the office of Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani in Qom
Photos: Muharram mourning in the office of Ayatollah Fazel Lankarani in Qom
SHAFQANA- The first day of mourning for Muharram 1443 AH was held in the office of Ayatollah Mohammad Javad Fazel Lankarani in the presence of Hojjatul-Islam Mohammadi Iraqi, Head of the office of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution in Qom.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!