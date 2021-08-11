Seminar on a true interpretation of Quran organized in Egypt

SHAFAQNA- IQNA: A seminar on a true understanding and interpretation of the Quran was organized in Egypt by the World Organization for Al-Azhar Graduates. According to elbalad.news, the organization’s branch in Dakahlia Governorate of Egypt held the academic program for a group of students and Quran memorization researchers.

Addressing the seminar, Ebrahim Al-Wazan, member of the scientific board of the College of the Holy Quran Academy in Tanta, stressed the importance of the true understanding of Quranic meanings and interpretations in order to stand against extremist thoughts.

He said that purity of intention, using a specific Mus’haf (copy of Quran) and daily practice and review are the main factors helping in memorization of Quran. A Quran memorizer should know the similarities of Quranic verses and make use of the mind map of the verses in Quran memorization, he added.

Fatemeh Kashk, Supervisor General of the branch, also delivered speech in the seminar stressing the importance of Quran in the human’s life. She said that Quran has the most influential role in correction of society and its development.