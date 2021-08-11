Bahrainis demand transition to democracy and state of justice: Al Wefaq

SHAFAQNA- Bahrain Mirror: The Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society of Bahrain said that the demands of people of Bahrain are represented in political transition to a real democratic state based on the people’s will with them being the source of all authorities and the establishment of a state of institutions and law.

Al-Wefaq noted in a statement it issued on Tuesday (August 10, 2021) that these are legitimate, popular, humanitarian and legal demands ratified by all international and humanitarian values and conventions, and approved by the UN charters and the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.

The Bahrainis ask for are natural and self-evident rights enjoyed by most peoples of the world, and they are among the basic rules for building societies and states; they are not luxuries or superfluous rights. Democracy, freedoms, justice and respect for human rights do not need to convince any state or any party that they are an integral part of any stable and esteemed government.

The society explained that the people of Bahrain, from different backgrounds, reject injustice, tyranny, authoritarianism, monopoly, corruption, absence of justice, collapse of the social contract, the loss of rights, managing the country with an iron fist, use of force and brutality, and the imposition of laws as dictated by the ruling regime’s mood and arrogance. Reason and logic are not compatible with the support and justification of rampant corruption, except by those who benefit from it.

Besides, Bahrain’s government firm insistence to stand against the transition to reconciliation and genuine political solutions reflects a weak and invalid ruling mentality. What is going on is definitely a war not only against citizens, but also against the homeland and its future. It is also an attempt to extra theft, looting, control, possession, exclusivity and resorting to the worst illegal methods and policies in order to justify its escape and disavow from achieving the citizens’ aspirations.

Al-Wefaq added that the justifications, lies and fraud practiced by the government and its immoral tools to clampdown on the people’s political rights is a historical and unethical crime. Thus, it is necessary to be prudent and mature and to abandon this reckless policy. Accusing the people of disloyalty to their homeland or working for non-national agendas is quite ridiculous, and confirms Bahrain’s need for rational governance and a national project away from the current hateful sectarianism, blasphemy and contempt, which can never build a strong homeland.

The society stressed that the opposition is open to what is in the best interests of the country, and it looks forward to a stable future through the realization of rights and security for all, whereby all citizens are equal under the umbrella of democracy and the law. The opposition has a comprehensive national project, which guarantees peace and security for all.