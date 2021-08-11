Sudan extradites Omar al-Bashir to ICC

SHAFQANA- Sudan’s Foreign Ministry announced today (Wednesday) the decision to extradite ousted President Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court(ICC).

The agreement to extradite Omar al-Bashir to the International Criminal Court came after talks between Sudanese Foreign Minister Maryam al-Sadiq al-Mahdi and International Criminal Court Prosecutor Karim Khan in Khartoum.

The talks took place today (Wednesday) in the Sudanese capital Khartoum, during which al-Mahdi stressed her country’s cooperation with the tribunal.

On the other hand, Karim Khan, the prosecutor of the Hague Criminal Court, stressed the importance of taking practical steps to ensure justice for the victims of the war in Darfur and to punish those responsible for international crimes committed against the victims.

About a week ago, Sudan announced its accession to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC), which was also welcomed by the US State Department.

The International Criminal Court has charged Omar al-Bashir with committing war crimes during the conflict in Darfur.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English