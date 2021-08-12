Karbala: Participation of 1500 Hussaini processions in special ceremony of first ten days of Muharram

SHAFQANA- The section of Husseini rites, processions and delegation in Iraq and the Islamic world affiliated to Astan Quds Hussaini and Astan Quds Abbasi, announced the agreement to allow 1,500 Hussaini processions to participate in the mourning ceremony of the first ten days of Muharram in Karbala.

“Riyad Nema Al-Salman,” the head of the department, said in a statement: “Simultaneously with the painful incident of Taf, our department has issued recommendations to Hussaini’s processions, including in the field of health as well as security and services.”

He pointed out that due to the Corona, a special situation prevails in Karbala this year, adding that 1,500 mourning processions have registered in this section and according to the administrative rules, the two holy shrines will attend the ceremony.

He added: out of 1500 mourning processions, more than 450 are mourning delegations who hold their mourning programs from 8:00 AM until the Maghrib Adhan(Call to Prayer).

Al-Salman emphasized: the activity of these processions will be based on the recommendations of the Ministry of Health, which has also been emphasized by the Supreme Religious Authority.

The section of Husseini rites, processions and delegations in Iraq and the Islamic world is affiliated with the two holy shrines of Hussaini and Abbasi, which manages the registration process and entry of Hussaini processions in all Iraqi provinces, and organizes their affairs.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English