Ammar Hakim: Imam Hussain (A.S) is not just tears (photos)

SHAFQANA- The Head of the Iraqi Forces Coalition said: Imam Hussain (A.S) is not just tears but a plan, method and a title.

Ammar Hakim, who was speaking at the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S), said: You should know that our Hussain (AS) is not just tears but in fact a project and a plan. He added: “Our Hussain (AS) is not just a leader, but a clear method and way. Our Hussain (AS) is not just letters and words but a title.”

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English