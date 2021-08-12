https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/DB1157FE-2CF9-4441-8DA0-26FA01FEC718.jpeg 612 918 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-12 09:39:512021-08-12 10:44:17Ammar Hakim: Imam Hussain (A.S) is not just tears (photos)
Ammar Hakim: Imam Hussain (A.S) is not just tears (photos)
SHAFQANA- The Head of the Iraqi Forces Coalition said: Imam Hussain (A.S) is not just tears but a plan, method and a title.
Ammar Hakim, who was speaking at the mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S), said: You should know that our Hussain (AS) is not just tears but in fact a project and a plan. He added: “Our Hussain (AS) is not just a leader, but a clear method and way. Our Hussain (AS) is not just letters and words but a title.”
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
