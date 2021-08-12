Date :Thursday, August 12th, 2021 | Time : 09:49 |ID: 226135 | Print

Iraq and Pakistan consider facilitating issuance of pilgrim visas

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain discussed ways to co-operate in the field of religious tourism with Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

“The two sides discussed facilitating the issuance of entry visas for pilgrims and the promotion of cultural and historical tourism,” said Ahmad Al-Sahaf, Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *