Iraq and Pakistan consider facilitating issuance of pilgrim visas

SHAFQANA- Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussain discussed ways to co-operate in the field of religious tourism with Pakistani Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri.

“The two sides discussed facilitating the issuance of entry visas for pilgrims and the promotion of cultural and historical tourism,” said Ahmad Al-Sahaf, Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English