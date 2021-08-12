The Straight Path of God & Its Advantages According To the Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) invited people to stay on the Straight (Right) Path and commanded them not to deviate from it as mentioned in Ayah 153 of Surah Al-An’am: “Indeed, this is God’s Way, leading straight, follow it, do not follow other paths, they will scatter you about from God’s Path; thus doth God commanded you that you may be righteous.” And in Ayah 73 of Surah Al-Mo’a’minun, Allah (SWT) said: “But verily you invite them to the Straight Path.”

From the Quran’s point of view the Straight Path of God can lead the human being to his/her real position of Divine Caliphate on the earth as well as being granted special blessings as mentioned in Ayahs 6 and 7 of Surah Al-Hamd (Al-Fatiha): “Guide us to the Right (Straight) Path, the Path of those who have been granted Your (God’s) Blessing, those who have not incurred God’s Wrath, and do not go astray.”

According to the holy Quran those who are on the Right Path are safe from provocations and misguidance of Satan as mentioned in Ayahs 39 and 41 of Surah Al-Hijr, and these people are introduced as Divine Role Models in Ayahs 5-7 of Surah Al-Hamd and Ayahs 87 and 89 of Surah Al-An’am. In Ayahs 32-36 of Surah Maryam, Allah (SWT) describes those who are on the Right Path of God as prosperous and those who reach the real peace and comfort.