What is the ruling on wearing black cloths during the months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about wearing black cloths during Muharram and Safar.
Question: What is the ruling on wearing black cloths in the two months of Muharram and Safar? Is it Mostahab or Makrooh?
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: (Wearing black cloths during the months of Muharram and Safar) is an appropriate and befitting act and its Karaha (inappropriateness) has not been proved.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
