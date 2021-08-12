Date :Thursday, August 12th, 2021 | Time : 11:27 |ID: 226176 | Print

What is the ruling on wearing black cloths during the months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

/0 Comments/in /by

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about wearing black cloths during Muharram and Safar.

Question: What is the ruling on wearing black cloths in the two months of Muharram and Safar? Is it Mostahab or Makrooh?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: (Wearing black cloths during the months of Muharram and Safar) is an appropriate and befitting act and its Karaha (inappropriateness) has not been proved.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *