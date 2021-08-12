What is the ruling on wearing black cloths during the months of Muharram and Safar? The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Sistani answered questions about wearing black cloths during Muharram and Safar.

Question: What is the ruling on wearing black cloths in the two months of Muharram and Safar? Is it Mostahab or Makrooh?

The Grand Ayatollah Sistani: (Wearing black cloths during the months of Muharram and Safar) is an appropriate and befitting act and its Karaha (inappropriateness) has not been proved.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA