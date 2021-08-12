Iraqi FM & Imran Khan discuss Al-kazemi’s imminent visit to Pakistan

SHAFQANA- The Iraqi Foreign Minister spoke with the Pakistani Prime Minister about Al-Kazemi’s imminent visit to Pakistan and bilateral relations. Ahmed Al-Sahaf, Spokesman for the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, issued a brief statement this afternoon (Thursday) stating that Foreign Minister, Fuad Hussain, during his official visit to the Pakistani capital Islamabad, has met Imran Khan, the Prime Minister of this country.

Al-Sahaf also said in a statement released by the official Iraqi news agency that the country’s foreign minister and the Pakistani prime minister while examining relations between the two countries and ways to strengthen them, also consulted about Mustafa Al-Kazemi’s imminent visit to Islamabad.

It should be noted that Fuad Hussein continued his travels to the countries of the region on the eve of the summit of Iraq’s neighbors in Baghdad, in response to the invitation of his Pakistani counterpart “Shah Mahmood Qureshi”, left for Islamabad and during this trip, So far, he has met and talked with Qureshi, President of Pakistan Aref Alavi, Minister of Religious Affairs Noor-ul-Haq Qadri and Ambassadors of Arab countries in Islamabad.

It is worth mentioning that Iraq is preparing to host the Baghdad regional summit in late August with the presence of the leaders of neighboring countries and the region, and some European countries and the United States, and in this regard, so far Hojjatul-Islam “Seyyed Ibrahim Raisi”, the new President of Iran, “Recep Tayyip Erdogan”, the President of Turkey, Sheikh “Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah”, Amir of Kuwait, King “Salman King Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia, King Abdullah II of Jordan and Emmanuel Macron, President of France, have been officially invited.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English