Date :Thursday, August 12th, 2021 | Time : 15:52 |ID: 226192 | Print

Fine for a Mosque and a Hussainiyah in Saudi Arabia for holding mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S)

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFQANA- The Saudi security organization fined a Mosque and a Hussainiyah in Qatif province with the amount of 60,000 Saudi riyals ($ 16,000), for holding a mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S).

The Saudi security service summoned the officials of Al-Masala Mosque and Imam Hussain (AS) Hussainiyah and told them that they do not have the right to hold mourning ceremonies. The ban on holding Muharram mourning ceremonies comes as Qatif residents ask why music concerts should be held at the same time.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English

You might also like
Yemen’s hidden war secret – A war for territorial restoration
Abdullah al-Awdah: My father faces death for demanding reforms in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia reports 354,000 Coronavirus infections
Tourism services to more than 50 countries by Imam Ali's (AS) Holy Shrine
Bankrupting the kingdom: Is Saudi Arabia facing a pending economic collapse?
‘May be war crimes’: HRW slams Saudi-led coalition bombing of civilian businesses in Yemen
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *