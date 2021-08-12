Fine for a Mosque and a Hussainiyah in Saudi Arabia for holding mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S)

SHAFQANA- The Saudi security organization fined a Mosque and a Hussainiyah in Qatif province with the amount of 60,000 Saudi riyals ($ 16,000), for holding a mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S).

The Saudi security service summoned the officials of Al-Masala Mosque and Imam Hussain (AS) Hussainiyah and told them that they do not have the right to hold mourning ceremonies. The ban on holding Muharram mourning ceremonies comes as Qatif residents ask why music concerts should be held at the same time.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English