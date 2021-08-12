https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/79057_893.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/10/header-final-en-1.jpg asadian2021-08-12 18:36:332021-08-12 18:36:33Islamic television channel launched in Kazakhstan
Islamic television channel launched in Kazakhstan
SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The Office for Muslims Religious Affairs in Kazakhstan launched an Islamic television channel named MUNARA TV.
The new channel is available all over the country broadcasting educational and religious programs. Promoting the religious knowledge of people and disseminating virtues such as morality, faithfulness and self-improvement among the youth are the main objectives of the new channel.
The office announced that online educational courses will also be held through the network. It was launched in line with the long-term ‘Kazakhstan 2020-2025 development strategy’.
