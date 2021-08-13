What is the difference between the satisfaction of God and the satisfaction of the people?

SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: A man from Kufa wrote a letter to Imam Hussain (AS): O’ my Leader/Master, make me aware of the good of this world and the hereafter! In his reply, Imam (AS) wrote: In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful, and then: Whoever is after the satisfaction of God, even if the people become upset and angry with him/her, Allah (SWT) will suffice for all his/her affairs with other people. And whoever is after the satisfaction of the people, even if it causes Divine Anger, God will leave such a person to people [1].

[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 126.