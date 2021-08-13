https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/imam-hussain6.jpg 300 225 Abbas2 Abbas2 https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/new-logo-s-en-moharam.png Abbas2 Abbas22021-08-13 10:34:062021-08-13 10:34:06What is the difference between the satisfaction of God and the satisfaction of the people?
What is the difference between the satisfaction of God and the satisfaction of the people?
SHAFAQNA – It is narrated from the sixth Shia Imam, Ja’afar Al-Sadeq (AS) who said: A man from Kufa wrote a letter to Imam Hussain (AS): O’ my Leader/Master, make me aware of the good of this world and the hereafter! In his reply, Imam (AS) wrote: In the Name of Allah (SWT), the Most Compassionate, the Most Merciful, and then: Whoever is after the satisfaction of God, even if the people become upset and angry with him/her, Allah (SWT) will suffice for all his/her affairs with other people. And whoever is after the satisfaction of the people, even if it causes Divine Anger, God will leave such a person to people [1].
[1] Biharul Anwaar, Vol. 75, Page 126.
