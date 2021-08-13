US freezes deal for releasing prisoners: Araghchi

“Sec @dominicraab, You know better than anybody else that deal for release of 10 prisoners-incl Anoosheh Ashoori-was concluded weeks ago but your friends in DC froze it,” Araghchi wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

“Ashoori and 9 more are taken hostage by US for political goals. Hope you’ll explain this to your own people,” he added.

Araghchi made the remarks reacting to Raab Twitter message through which he said: On the 4th anniversary of Anoosheh Ashoori’s detention, I call on Iran in the strongest possible terms to free Anoosheh, and all our dual nationals arbitrarily detained, so they can be reunited with their families.”“Their ongoing detention is totally unjustified,” he noted.