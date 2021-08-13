Bahraini prisoner died in prison due to medical negligence

SHAFQANA– Bahraini prisoner Hassan Abdul Nabi Mansour died yesterday in a prison in the country due to medical negligence.

Two organizations of Americans for Democracy & Human Rights in Bahrain (ADHRB) and the Bahrain Human Rights, issued a joint statement announcing the news: Hassan Abdul Nabi Mansour, 35, died tragically in the Salmaniyeh Medical Complex.

These organizations added: Mansour died due to complications from sickle cell disease due to medical negligence.

The two organizations noted that they had received reports of medical negligence from Bahraini authorities regarding the prisoner.

According to the statement, while Hassan Mansour was suffering from sickle cell disease, Bahraini authorities did not provide him with any medication, which worsened his physical condition and led to his death.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English