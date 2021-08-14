The Methods Used By the Enemies To Harm Islam And Muslims According To the Holy Quran

SHAFAQNA – According to the holy Quran, the enemies use the following methods to harm Islam and Muslims.

A serious enthusiasm to make believers to deviate from the right path; Ayah 69 of Surah Aal-e-Imran says: “It is the wish of a section of the people of the Book (followers of other religions) to lead you astray.” Mixing the truth with the falsehood as well as concealing the truth and the falsehood; Ayah 71 of Surah Aal-e-Imran points to this subject by saying: “O’ you people of the Book, why do you clothe Truth with falsehood, and conceal the Truth, while you have knowledge?” (So others cannot distinguish between truth and falsehood, and go astray.) Pretend to be believers in order to deceive others; this is clearly described in Ayah 72 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “A section of the people of the Book say: Believe in the morning what is revealed to the believers, but reject at the end of the day; perchance they may (themselves) turn back.” They allocate budget to confront the religion as mentioned in Ayah 36 of Surah Al-Anfal: “The unbelievers spend their wealth to hinder (others) from the Path of Allah (SWT).” They create doubt in Divine Leadership as is mentioned in Ayah 75 of Surah Al-A’a’raf: “The leaders of the arrogant party among his people said to those who were reckoned powerless, those among them who believed: Know you indeed that Salih is a messenger from his Lord?” They use people’s lack of knowledge and negligence as described in Ayah 78 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “There is among them a section who distort the Book with their tongues (as they read) you would think it is a part of the Book, but it is no part of the Book; and they say: That is from Allah (SWT), but it is not from Allah (SWT), it is they who tell a lie against Allah (SWT), and (well) they know it!” Using propaganda and prohibit facing the truth as explained in Ayah 73 of Surah Aal-e-Imran: “And believe no one unless he follows your religion. Say: True guidance is the Guidance of Allah (SWT); (fear you) lest a revelation be sent to someone (else) like unto that which sent unto you? Or that those (receiving such revelation) should engage you in argument before your Lord? Say: All bounties are in the hands of Allah (SWT); God Granteth them to whom God pleaseth. And Allah (SWT) Careth for all, and God Knoweth all things.”

Therefore, strategies such as: Mixing the truth (Haqq) with the falsehood (Batel), denying the realities, pretending to be believers and deceiving people, creating doubt in Divine Leadership, using negative propaganda, and other methods can lead to turning away from the religion and isolate it. On the contrary, utilising Divine Decrees of the holy Quran, the traditions (Seerah) of the Prophet (PBUH) and the infallible Imams (AS) by the people, officials, and acting upon them can lead to revival of the brilliant teachings of the religion of Islam.