UNICEF: 11.3 million Yemeni children in need of humanitarian assistance

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says 11.3 million children in Yemen are in need of humanitarian assistance.

Yemen has always suffered from the worst humanitarian crisis in the world during the years of bloody conflict, and 20.7 million people, or about 71 percent of the population, are in need of humanitarian assistance, UNICEF said in its latest report.

The organization warned in early July that the education of more than six million Yemeni children was at risk and that they were at risk of being deprived of education.

Currently, more than two million school-age children in Yemen are deprived of education.

The organization has previously stated that 8.1 million Yemeni children are in dire need of educational assistance due to the war in the country, a significant increase from the estimated 1.1 million pre-war children.

