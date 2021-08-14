Michelle Aoun: Process of forming cabinet is underway

SHAFAQNA- The Lebanese president stressed that the process of forming a cabinet is underway, saying that his serious decision is to assume his full responsibilities in the face of the current problems, regardless of the obstacles.

Lebanese President Michel Aoun, meeting with a group of Lebanese youth at the Baabda Presidential Palace, said: “The difficult situation that Lebanon is currently facing due to the wrong monetary policy can in no way undermine our determination to move in the direction of resolving its consequences.”

“The process of forming a cabinet is underway, and I hope that a cabinet will be formed soon that can withstand the pressures of dealing with the accumulation of crises and satisfy the Lebanese people,” Aoun said.

The Lebanese president stressed: “Every position or any decision we take to reform will face many obstacles, the goal of all of them is to stand in the way of the goals that are now obvious to all domestic and international parties.”

“My serious decision is to take full responsibility for dealing with the problems, even if the obstacles are too great and some parties want to use empty excuses to run away from their duties,” he continued.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English