Al-Sisi: Population growth can destroy country

SHAFQANA- The Egyptian president said that the government is moving according to the evolutionary framework of development and the reality that Dr. Mustafa Madbouli stated about development in the real world.

Speaking at the inauguration of new development projects in Badr, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said: “When Dr. Mustafa Madbouli raised this issue in 1900, we were close to 9 million people, and after 100 years, we are now more than 100 million people. This population growth is higher than the country’s capacity and led to the overthrow of the government or the imminent collapse of the government in 2011.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English